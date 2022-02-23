E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.