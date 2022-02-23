E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

