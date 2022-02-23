e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.