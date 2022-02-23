DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.68

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €33.68 ($38.27) and last traded at €34.08 ($38.73), with a volume of 147044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.60 ($39.32).

DWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.50 ($50.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.08 and its 200 day moving average is €36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.