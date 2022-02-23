DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.59.

NYSE DD opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $3,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

