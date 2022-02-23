Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,677,276.44 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

Duolingo stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 6,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,668. Duolingo Inc has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.