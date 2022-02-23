Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

DNB opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

