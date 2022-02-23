Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.