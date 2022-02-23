Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $76,929.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.