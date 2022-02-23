DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.42. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 314,951 shares changing hands.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

