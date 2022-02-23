DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

