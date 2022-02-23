Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. 147,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.