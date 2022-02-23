Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $811.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

