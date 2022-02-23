Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.
DORM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.
DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.