Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

