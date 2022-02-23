Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DFIN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,275. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

