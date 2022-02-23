Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.870 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 25,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

