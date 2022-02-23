Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.41

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.41 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 13247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

