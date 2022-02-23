Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,014. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

