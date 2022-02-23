Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,573 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.32% of Arch Resources worth $47,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 131.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.25.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.