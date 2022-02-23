Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $1,261,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.