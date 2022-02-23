Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.25 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $4.25, Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $10.77 on Tuesday, reaching $232.92. 517,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average is $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.06 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.