Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 2nd

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 2nd. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Digital World Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:DWACU opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWACU. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $703,000.

