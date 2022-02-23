Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.