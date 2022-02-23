Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

FANG stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 38,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

