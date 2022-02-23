Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.86. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.