Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 3,130

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,951.67 ($40.14).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,201 ($29.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,525.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,535.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,151 ($29.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21).

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($33.47) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,288.15). Insiders have bought 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292 in the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

