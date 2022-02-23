Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 315

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.

NYSE NWG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,909. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

