Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 315

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.
NYSE NWG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,909. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
