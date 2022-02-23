Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €38.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €38.00 ($43.18) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

