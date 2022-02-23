Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,248 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,248 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 56,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.