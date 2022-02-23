Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $38.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $316.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 365,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,385. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.66 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

