Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.50 ($150.57).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €45.58 ($51.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.99. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.