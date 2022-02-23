Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $25.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.35. 66,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.61 and a 200 day moving average of $360.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.