Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.77. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $283.42 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

