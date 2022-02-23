DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of DCP Midstream worth $54,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

