Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $370.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

