Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $314,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 9.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 47.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 50.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $2,574,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.