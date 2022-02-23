Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $264,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,783 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

