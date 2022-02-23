Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $203,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.