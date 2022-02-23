Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $351,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2,863.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

