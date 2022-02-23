Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $230,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

