Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1,175.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

