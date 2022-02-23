Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $163,214.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,096 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAT opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

