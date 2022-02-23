D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.00. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 8,841 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
