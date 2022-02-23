Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.55) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.42).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

CYTK stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

