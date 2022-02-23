CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

NYSE:CVI opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

