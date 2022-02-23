Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 9.2% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.53. 1,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Get Cutera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $661.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 1,417 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cutera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.