Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 317,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,666. The firm has a market cap of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

