Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,412 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $15,478,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

