Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,508 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

