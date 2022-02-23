Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Fulton Financial worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FULT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

